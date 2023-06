A 14-year boy died after an electricity pole fell on him in the village Haji Mehmood Leghari on Wednesday

TANDO MUHAMMAD KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :A 14-year boy died after an electricity pole fell on him in the village Haji Mehmood Leghari on Wednesday.

The incident took place due to heavy winds resulting in 14-year-old boy Mehboob �u Rehman Leghari dying on the spot.