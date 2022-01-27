Boy electrocuted in the area of Thikriwala police station

A teenaged boy was electrocuted in the area of Thikriwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :A teenaged boy was electrocuted in the area of Thikriwala police station.

Police spokesman said on Thursday that 13-year-old Jahanzaib, resident of Chak 64-JB was busy in playing cricket in the street with his friends when their ball fell on rooftop of a nearby house.

Jahanzaib went on rooftop to pick cricket ball where he accidentally touched electricity wires.

As a result, he received electric shock and died on the spot.

The police handed over the body to his relatives after completing necessary formalities.