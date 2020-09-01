Boy electrocuted to death

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :A boy was electrocuted to death due to 11000 KV high tension wire in Tharparkar on Tuesday.

According to details Manoo s/o khetoo Jogi was injured when a high transmission wire fell on him in the village Amb Jogi of Taluka Kaloi.

He was rushed to a hospital but died on his way to hospital.