(@ChaudhryMAli88)

An 18-year-old boy was electrocuted to death in Tajak Kroona, Nisata area here on Thursday

CHARSADDA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :An 18-year-old boy was electrocuted to death in Tajak Kroona, Nisata area here on Thursday.

Wasim son of Faridu Jan died when he was fixing power supply lines at poultry form and suddenly touched uncovered live wires.