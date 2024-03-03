Boy Electrocuted While Catching Stray Kite
Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2024 | 08:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) A teenager boy was electrocuted while catching a stray kite in the area of Sadar police station.
Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that 19-year-old Shehzad Iqbal of Syedwala was working in a factory situated at Kararwala Road where he went on rooftop of the factory to catch a stray kite, but he accidentally touched a live electricity wire passing near the roof.
As a result, he received fatal electric shock and died on-the-spot before getting any medical assistance.
The police took the body into custody while further investigation was under progress, he added.
