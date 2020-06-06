Boy electrocuted while lifting kite from electric pole

An unknown teenager boy was electrocuted to death while lifting kite from electric pole on Friday

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :An unknown teenager boy was electrocuted to death while lifting kite from electric pole on Friday.

According to locals, a 15 years old unknown boy was trying to catch the kite hanging at Electric pole near station chowk. Suddenly he received electric shocks after electricity current passed through the chemical thread.

As a result, the kid died on the spot.

APP /qbs-sak