Boy ends up life after shooting a girl injured in Karachi

The incident has taken place at MA Jinnah road where the boy chased an unidentified girl through Rikshaw.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 2nd, 2021) A boy ended up his life after shooting a girl at MA Jinnah Road in Karachi, the sources said on Tuesday.

According to CCTV footage, Shahzaib shot an unidentified girl injured.

The boy was traveling in a rickshaw who opened fire as the girl reached MA Jinnah road in her car. The boy after shooting the girl injured stayed there for some moments and then shot himself with the same pistol.

The police said that the girl was undergoing treatment at this moment while the police were investigating the case.

