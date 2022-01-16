Boy falls to death in open manhole

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :A minor boy was killed after falling into an open manhole in the area of Sadr police station.

A police spokesman said on Sunday that 8-year-old Babar Nadeem fell into an open manhole situated at Tandlianwala Road.

Receiving information, a Rescue-1122 team recovered the body of the ill-fated minor from the manhole and handed it over to his relatives, spokesman added.