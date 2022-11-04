UrduPoint.com

Boy Falls To His Death While Flying Kite

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 04, 2022 | 09:56 PM

Boy falls to his death while flying kite

A 12-year-old boy died after falling from the roof of an apartment building while flying a kite in Liaquat Colony area here on Friday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :A 12-year-old boy died after falling from the roof of an apartment building while flying a kite in Liaquat Colony area here on Friday.

According to the police, Naeem son of Rehan Qureshi, breathed his last when he was being shifted to hospital.

