Boy falls to his death while flying kite

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :A 12-year-old boy died after falling from the roof of an apartment building while flying a kite in Liaquat Colony area here on Friday.

According to the police, Naeem son of Rehan Qureshi, breathed his last when he was being shifted to hospital.