Boy found dead from nullah

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :A youth was found dead from a siem nullah in Ghulam Muhammad Abad police limits here on Friday.

Locals spotted a boy floating in siem nullah near Akbarabad, Jail Road and informed the rescue office.

A team of rescuers reached the site and fished out the body from drain waters. The deceased was later identified as Attique Ahmed s/o Amjad Shah, 20.

The body was handed over to Ghulam Muhammad Abad police for further legal action.