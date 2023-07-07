Open Menu

Boy Found Dead From Nullah

Sumaira FH Published July 07, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Boy found dead from nullah

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :A youth was found dead from a siem nullah in Ghulam Muhammad Abad police limits here on Friday.

Locals spotted a boy floating in siem nullah near Akbarabad, Jail Road and informed the rescue office.

A team of rescuers reached the site and fished out the body from drain waters. The deceased was later identified as Attique Ahmed s/o Amjad Shah, 20.

The body was handed over to Ghulam Muhammad Abad police for further legal action.

