Boy gang-raped, killed in Gujranwala: Police

(@FahadShabbir)

Satellite Town police say that they have arrested the suspects through CCTV footage after a month-long investigation.

GUJRANWALA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 2nd, 2021) A 15-year-old boy was done to death after gang rape in Gujranwala’s Satelite Town, a local private tv reported on Thursday.

Police said that Shazil was gang-raped by his neighbour Asif and his two friends in Gujranwala’s Satelite Town and was beaten to death.

They said that the suspects threw Shazil into water stream and fled the scene. However, the police said that they held the suspects by using CCTV footage after a month-long investigation.

