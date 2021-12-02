UrduPoint.com

Boy Gang-raped, Killed In Gujranwala: Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 01:27 PM

Boy gang-raped, killed in Gujranwala: Police

Satellite Town police say that they have arrested the suspects through CCTV footage after a month-long investigation.

GUJRANWALA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 2nd, 2021) A 15-year-old boy was done to death after gang rape in Gujranwala’s Satelite Town, a local private tv reported on Thursday.

Police said that Shazil was gang-raped by his neighbour Asif and his two friends in Gujranwala’s Satelite Town and was beaten to death.

They said that the suspects threw Shazil into water stream and fled the scene. However, the police said that they held the suspects by using CCTV footage after a month-long investigation.

The police booked two men for allegedly gang-raping a woman at a Lahore hotel earlier in the month October.

The investigation revealed that accused Hassan and Irfan had lured the victim woman to the hotel near the Lahore railway station by promising her a job. They then sexually assaulted her in a hotel room.

Former IG Punjab police Inam Ghani had taken notice of the matter and directed the law enforcers to bring the culprits to justice at the earliest.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Punjab Water Hotel Job October Women TV

Recent Stories

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Coop ..

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation highlights achievement ..

2 minutes ago
 UAE ambassador presents credentials to New Zealand ..

UAE ambassador presents credentials to New Zealand&#039;s Governor-General

3 minutes ago
 Accused involved in thrashing journalists held

Accused involved in thrashing journalists held

10 minutes ago
 Motorway M-1 from Peshawar to Rashaki reopened for ..

Motorway M-1 from Peshawar to Rashaki reopened for traffic

10 minutes ago
 Russia says detains three Ukrainian spies

Russia says detains three Ukrainian spies

10 minutes ago
 Present govt. launches 20 electricity projects in ..

Present govt. launches 20 electricity projects in Balochistan

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.