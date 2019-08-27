Boy Held For Entering Bahauddin Zakariya University Girls Hostel
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 11:33 PM
Alappa Police arrested a boy for entering girls hostel of Bahauddin Zakariya University, here on Tuesday
According to police sources, a youngster namely Daniyal, resident of Dunyapur, wearing veil entered into Maryam Hall, of Bahauddin Zakariya University.
On suspicious movement, guards of the varsity caught the youngster and handed him over to Alappa Police.
The police registered a case and started investigation.