UrduPoint.com

Boy Hit By Stray Bullet Dies

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 02, 2022 | 01:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :A boy was killed by a stray bullet here in National colony,Baghaywala road.

According to Rescue team on Wednesday,12-year-old Muhammad Kashif s/o Muhammad Arif was on a roof top of his home when a stray bullet hit him and he died on the spot.

Further investigation was underway.

