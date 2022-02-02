Boy hit by stray bullet dies

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :A boy was killed by a stray bullet here in National colony,Baghaywala road.

According to Rescue team on Wednesday,12-year-old Muhammad Kashif s/o Muhammad Arif was on a roof top of his home when a stray bullet hit him and he died on the spot.

Further investigation was underway.