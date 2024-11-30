Boy Hit To Death
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 30, 2024 | 03:00 PM
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) A four-year old boy was hit to death by a mini-truck in City police limits on Saturday.
According to police, a four-year old son of Shahbaz of Rehmatabad Colony was playing in the street outside his house when a speeding mini-truck loaded with chicken hit him. The driver fled, leaving behind his vehicle. Locals rushed the child to hospital but he died. Police have started an investigation and impounded the truck.
