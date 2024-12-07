Boy Hit To Death
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 07, 2024 | 03:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) A 12-year old boy was hit to death on the Lahore Road near Chak 97 SB here on Saturday.
According to Rescue 1122, a speeding truck hit a passer-by when he was crossing the road. Consequently, he died on the spot due to head injuries.
The victim was identified as Aoun Abbas, of Chak 97 SB.
Police handed over the body to the family after completing legal formalities
and registered a case against the unidentified accused.
