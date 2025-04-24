Boy Hit To Death
Sumaira FH Published April 24, 2025 | 02:30 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) A boy was hit to death by a speeding car near bypass Lodhran
here on Thursday.
According to the Rescue-1122, Muhammad Hamza was returning home
to Basti Karari on his bicycle when a speeding car hit him.
As a result, he sustained head injuries and died on the spot.
Recent Stories
Pahalgam attack: Pakistan NSC meeting underway to give befitting response to Ind ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2025
India cannot take unilateral decision on Indus Water Treaty: Federal Minister fo ..
Drug trafficker gets 9-year jail
Zimbabwe Air Chief calls on Air Marshal Zaheer Sidhu
CDA signs MoU to digitize financial system aims for cashless Islamabad
Welcome ceremony for newly admitted held at Bakhtawar Cadet Collage
Suspending Indus water treaty by India violation of Int’l laws: Minister for D ..
Obesity among youth causing early heart attacks in Pakistan: Dr Wajiha Javed
MoU signed for upgrading of Gadani shipbreaking yard
Allama Iqbal Literary Awards Ceremony organizes in Quetta
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Livestock Lodhran gets two ultrasound machines20 minutes ago
-
Pahalgam attack: Pakistan NSC meeting underway to give befitting response to Indian false propaganda23 minutes ago
-
Boy hit to death30 minutes ago
-
Security, polio campaign-related activities reviewed30 minutes ago
-
Commissioner pays surprise visits to THQ Bhagtanwala30 minutes ago
-
Alhamra welcomes Int'l delegation, showcasing Pakistan’s cultural richness on global stage40 minutes ago
-
Islamabad water supply adequate, DG dismisses rumours of shortage40 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on criminals stressed in Dera's region50 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 107,800 cusecs water50 minutes ago
-
Criminals nabbed60 minutes ago
-
Dera police arrest two ‘injured’ suspected accused60 minutes ago
-
Punjab home dept launches major initiative to monitor criminals using tracking devices1 hour ago