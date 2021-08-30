UrduPoint.com

Boy Hit To Death By Coach

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 26 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 04:09 PM

A passenger coach hit a-12-year-old boy while he was crossing road near Hashir mill on Jhang road here on Monday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :A passenger coach hit a-12-year-old boy while he was crossing road near Hashir mill on Jhang road here on Monday.

Rescue 1122 sources said the boy died on the spot,the deceased identified as Zulqarnain was a resident of Hafiazabad and had come to visit his relatives in Muzaffargarh.

Rescuers shifted the body to DHQ hospital for postmortem, they concluded.

