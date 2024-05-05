Boy hit to death by police van

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) A nine-years-old boy was hit to death by a police van at Harbanspura on Sunday.

Police said that Rehan was riding a cycle in the street when a speeding police van hit him. As a result, he received severe injuries and was rushed to hospital, but died.

Police have registered a case of murder against driver Sajid and arrested him, while the body was handed over to the family.