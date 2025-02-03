Boy hit to death by speeding van

A tragic accident claimed the life of an 8-year-old boy when a speeding van hit him near a madrasa on Makhdoom Pur Road

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) A tragic accident claimed the life of an 8-year-old boy when a speeding van hit him near a madrasa on Makhdoom Pur Road.

The grieving family and locals staged a protest, demanding the immediate construction of speed humps to prevent such incidents in the future.

Dilawar Mumtaz, son of Mumtaz Ali and a resident of Basti Khan Wala, was on his way home after attending Quran lessons at a nearby madrasa. As he attempted to cross the road, a recklessly-driven van hit him, causing severe head and chest injuries. He succumbed to his wounds on the spot.

Eyewitnesses reported that the high speed and lack of road safety measures contributed to the tragedy. Enraged by the incident, the child's family and local residents staged a protest, demanding the construction of speed humps on Makhdoom Pur Road to prevent further loss of innocent lives.