Boy Hit To Death By Train
Umer Jamshaid Published March 08, 2025 | 07:30 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) A 12-year-old boy was killed after being hit by a moving train near the railway track behind the NADRA office in Dhook Malka, Phatak, Sarai Alamgir, district Gujrat.
According to rescue officials, the victim, identified as Adnan, son of Kamran, was playing near the railway track when he was struck by the Awami Express (14 Down), which was en route from Peshawar to Karachi.
He sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot.
Rescue personnel, in the presence of railway police, handed over the body to the family in Mohalla Peer Multani, Sarai Alamgir.
Recent Stories
GCC inflation stood at 1.7 percent at end of October 2024: GCC-Stat
Emirati seeds make historic entry into Svalbard Global Seed Vault
Sharjah Institute for Heritage inaugurates ‘Heritage Nights’
Sharjah Youth launches 4th Rubu' Qarn Ramadan Campaign
OIC Foreign Ministers Council rejects plans to displace Palestinian people
OIC Foreign Ministers Council announces reinstatement of Syria's membership
General Women's Uinion to participate in 69th session of Commission on Status of ..
China's Jan-Feb exports hit record high
Record drop in children being born in EU in 2023
Trump administration likely to ban DeepSeek
Businessman Qusai Al Ghussein contributes AED 1 million to Fathers’ Endowment ..
QUBE Development contributes AED 2 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Women play role in national development: Governor9 minutes ago
-
IGP pledges enhanced protection, equality for women on International Women’s Day9 minutes ago
-
DC visits Sahulat Bazaar to inspect Ramazan stalls9 minutes ago
-
26 shops sealed, 92 arrested for overpricing9 minutes ago
-
PTI’s disintegration is Karma: Atta Tarar9 minutes ago
-
PPP South Punjab terms Gilani's acquittal victory of truth19 minutes ago
-
Livestock provided to 236 women in Vehari20 minutes ago
-
Eight shops sealed39 minutes ago
-
Boy hit to death by train39 minutes ago
-
Highly professional, experienced officers selected for CCD: IG39 minutes ago
-
DG Khan police foil second major attack by terrorists40 minutes ago
-
Successful Operation by Sukkur Excise and Narcotics Department49 minutes ago