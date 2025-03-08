Open Menu

Boy Hit To Death By Train

Umer Jamshaid Published March 08, 2025 | 07:30 PM

Boy hit to death by train

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) A 12-year-old boy was killed after being hit by a moving train near the railway track behind the NADRA office in Dhook Malka, Phatak, Sarai Alamgir, district Gujrat.

According to rescue officials, the victim, identified as Adnan, son of Kamran, was playing near the railway track when he was struck by the Awami Express (14 Down), which was en route from Peshawar to Karachi.

He sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot.

Rescue personnel, in the presence of railway police, handed over the body to the family in Mohalla Peer Multani, Sarai Alamgir.

