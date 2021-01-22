UrduPoint.com
Boy Hit To Death While Making Video On Railway Track

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 08:03 PM

Boy hit to death while making video on railway track

An 18-year-old boy lost his life after being hit by a train while making video for social media

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :An 18-year-old boy lost his life after being hit by a train while making video for social media.

According to Rescue 1122, the boy identified as Hamza went to the railway track in an area of Shah Khalid Colony and attempted to shoot a video for social media, meanwhile he was struck by the train and died on spot.

Later, the dead body was handed over to heirs after completing legal formalities.

