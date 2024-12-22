Boy injured

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) An unidentified man shot at and injured a boy at Chak No. 9/BC.

Police sources said that an armed man entered a house at Chak No. 9/BC late night. When a boy noticed him, he raised the alarm, to which the culprit fired at him, leaving him injured.

The assailant managed to escape.

The injured boy, identified as Pervaiz, was rushed to Bahawal Victoria Hospital. According to his medical report, he received a bullet injury in his shoulder. His condition, however, is out of danger. Local police are probing.