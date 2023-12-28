Open Menu

Boy Injured In Jubilant Firing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 28, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Boy injured in jubilant firing

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) A boy was injured in jubilant firing at a marriage ceremony in Kundian area, here on Wednesday.

Police said that Muhammad Aftab (11) was attending the marriage ceremony of his cousin at Kundian area when a stray bullet injured him.

Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot, shifted the child to hospital for necessary legal formalities.

Further investigation was under way.

