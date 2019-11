A 13-year-old boy was injured when a vehicle hit him near Khaizi Chowk area of Quetta on Saturday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) :A 13-year-old boy was injured when a vehicle hit him near Khaizi Chowk area of Quetta on Saturday.

According to police sources, the victim namely Muhammad Wazir was crossing the road as a truck hit him due to over speeding, leaving him injured on the spot.

The injured was rushed to civil hospital's trauma center for medical aid.

Police have registered a case.