Boy injures through encroachment triggers protest

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :Scores of enraged people staged a demonstration protest against encroachment which reported to have injured an adolescent boy after hitting him with cut part of the vehicle's roof lying along the road.

Residential area of Abdali Colony is stated to have been encroached by motor parts since its dealers used to spread metal substance along the road side passing through the colony.

It has not only narrowed the road but created immense difficulties to passerby while moving through it, a natives of the colony told during the protest.

Protesters including Imran, Ateeq, Rafique, Shafiq, Naveed, Arif and others alleged that encroachers were being patronized by former MPA hailing from PML-N.

They said that shopkeepers had occupied the road illegally leaving commoners in the lurch.

They demanded the Deputy Commissioner and concerned authority of taking action and warned of surrounding DC's residence in case district administration showed apathy to resolve their matter forthwith.