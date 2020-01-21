Boy kidnapped for ransom by cousin killed

(@FahadShabbir)

Lahore police claimed to have detained suspects in connection with a child abduction and killing for ransom incident

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st January, 2020) Lahore police claimed to have detained suspects in connection with a child abduction and killing for ransom incident.According to police sources, twelve years old Umar was kidnapped on 8th January from outside his house.

The Police have also recovered the dead body of child from culprits possession.The suspects had kidnapped Umar for 5 lakh ransom but killed him after three hours.According to DIG investigation, the cousin of victim is also allegedly involved in this heinous crime.The police have registered a case against perpetrators and further investigations is underway .