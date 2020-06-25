UrduPoint.com
Boy Kidnapped For Ransom Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 36 seconds ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 09:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :A 9-year-old boy, kidnapped for ransom by a friend of his father has been recovered from the jurisdiction of Sadiqabad police station, police spokesman said here on Thursday.

A woman Shugufta Bibi had lodged a complaint with Sadiqabad Police station stating her son namely Hassan was abducted by a man Shahsawar from Shakrial.

She informed the police that kidnapper was also demanding Rs 100,000 as ransom for save recovery of the detainee. Taking action,police team obtained mobile data of the kidnapper and carried out a raid on a house located at Jhangi Syedan arresting the kidnapper and recovered the child. Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the police team for recovering the kidnapped boy.

CPO said that strict action must be taken against such social elements and those who were involved in heinous crimes.

