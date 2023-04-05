Boy kidnapped from free flour distribution point

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :An eight-month-old boy was kidnapped from the free flour distribution point set up here at Baisakhi ground on South Circular Road of the city.

According to details, two kidnapper women had taken away the eight-month-old boy from his sister during the distribution of the free flour.

One Yusra Bibi daughter of Zubair aged around 10 years resident of the Arra area told the media that her parents were standing in a crowd to get free flour and she was caring for her brother at the stairs of the ground.

"Two women came and asked me for holding my brother but I refused to hand over my brother to them," she said.

Yusra said, "One of the women snatched my brother and the other one started questioning where your parents are." She said in this way they took my brother away and disappeared from the scene.

City Police Station SHO Arslan Khan Gandapur, while talking to APP, said that the women who snatched the child and escaped seemed to be kidnappers who took advantage of the opportunity.

They managed to escape due to the rush, however, they would be traced through CCTV footage.

He has warned the public to protect their children to prevent such incidents and to take care of their immature children in crowded areas, especially at flour distribution points.

Immature children should not be separated from their parents.

Meanwhile, the DPO taking notice of the incident formed a special team for the recovery of the missing child.

The special team started searching for the child by using modern and scientific techniques.