Boy Killed, 10 Passengers Injured In Road Accidents
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 02, 2024 | 08:53 PM
One minor boy was killed while 10 passengers including two women sustained multiple injuries in two road accidents in Faisalabad on Saturday
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) One minor boy was killed while 10 passengers including two women sustained multiple injuries in two road accidents in Faisalabad on Saturday.
Rescue 1122 spokesman said that a speeding car, running on the wrong side on a one-way road, hit a motorcycle near Chak No.119-GB on Jaranwala Road. As a result, 5-year-old Muhammad Ibrahim of Chak No.128-GB, Bashir Colony, received serious injuries and died on-the-spot, while Rescue-1122 shifted his father Basharat Rafiq (36) and mother Yasmeen (32) to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Jaranwala in critical condition.
Separately, eight passengers sustained serious injuries when a speeding vehicle hit a road divider near Chulha Pulli on Jhang Road while saving a pedestrian.
Among the injured included Kaniz Talib (67), Muhammad Hanif (40), Muhammad Sadiq (60), Saffar (39), Zar Khan (30), Danish (32), Faizan (22) and Abdul Waheed (34).
Rescue-1122 shifted all the injured to hospital while the police were investigating both accidents, he added.
Recent Stories
Four receive burn injuries, lightening up school in Pindigheb.
"You're talking about competitive players who don't lose their edge." (Ian Bell)
Dr Fai urges international focus on occupied Kashmir's reality
2000 liters of smuggled diesel seized in DG Khan
Police arrest suspected outlaw in injured condition in encounter
Fans to honor legendary actor Nadeem on 8 March
Football: Spanish La Liga results
Chad junta chief says will stand in May 6 presidential election
Pakistan condemns India’s high handedness in seizure of commercial goods
Flight operations suspended at Gwadar Airport till Tuesday
Football: Spanish La Liga table
Three terrorists killed, four injured in Karak IBO
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Four receive burn injuries, lightening up school in Pindigheb.6 minutes ago
-
International Women's Day 2024: Registration of Home-Based Workers Union demanded5 minutes ago
-
Dr Fai urges international focus on occupied Kashmir's reality7 minutes ago
-
2000 liters of smuggled diesel seized in DG Khan11 minutes ago
-
Police arrest suspected outlaw in injured condition in encounter11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan condemns India’s high handedness in seizure of commercial goods15 minutes ago
-
Flight operations suspended at Gwadar Airport till Tuesday16 minutes ago
-
Three terrorists killed, four injured in Karak IBO16 minutes ago
-
Four died in Swat due to roof collapsed16 minutes ago
-
Police launches crackdown on kite-flying, jubilant firing across Punjab22 minutes ago
-
PAC arranges Lahore painting, theatre competition7 minutes ago
-
1.443m kids dispensed polio drops in five days: DC7 minutes ago