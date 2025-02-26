Boy Killed
Umer Jamshaid Published February 26, 2025 | 12:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) A boy was killed in Farooqa area Mohala Hafizabad under the jurisdiction
of Tarkhanwala police station on Wednesday.
The police said Talha had been missing the last night. After parents complaint,
the police started a search and recovered his headless body near Sajoka Canal area.
The police started investigation to know the reason of the murder.
