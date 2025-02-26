Boy killed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) A boy was killed in Farooqa area Mohala Hafizabad under the jurisdiction

of Tarkhanwala police station on Wednesday.

The police said Talha had been missing the last night. After parents complaint,

the police started a search and recovered his headless body near Sajoka Canal area.

The police started investigation to know the reason of the murder.