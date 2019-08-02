Boy killed after being attacked by stray dog

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHUZDAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :An eight-year-old child was killed after being attacked by a stray dog in the limits of Khuzdar police station here on Friday.

According to police, Wazir Ahmad, resident of Ferozabad, was playing with his friends when a stray dog attacked on him.

Resultantly, he got severe bite injuries.

Local area people rushed to the site and shifted him to Government Teaching Hospital Khuzdar, where he succumbed to his injuries.

People of the area staged protest and demanded to concerned authorities to take action against the stray dogs in the area.