Boy killed after molestation

LAHORE, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :A seven-years–old boy was stabbed to death after molestation at Green Town area here on Sunday.

Police said that accused allegedly took the victim Ehsan in a vacant house and after molestation cut the throat of the boy with knife.

Police reached the crime scene after receiving information and sent the body for postmortem.

Police also arrested one accused whereas other accused managed to escape.

Meanwhile, Inspector Genral of Police Punjab Inam Ghani took a notice of the incidentof the murder. He sought a report of the mishap from CCPO Lahore.