Boy killed as dilapidated wall fell on him

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :An eight-year-old boy died when a dilapidated house was collapsed here in Gomal Khurd area on Tank road.

According to details, the child, namely, Muhammad Hasan died under the debris when the wall of a dilapidated house fell on him.

The house was affected during the recent heavy rains and because of the worst floods in the area.