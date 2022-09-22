Boy Killed As Dilapidated Wall Fell On Him
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 22, 2022 | 05:40 PM
D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :An eight-year-old boy died when a dilapidated house was collapsed here in Gomal Khurd area on Tank road.
According to details, the child, namely, Muhammad Hasan died under the debris when the wall of a dilapidated house fell on him.
The house was affected during the recent heavy rains and because of the worst floods in the area.