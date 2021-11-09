UrduPoint.com

Boy Killed As Speeding Trailer Ran Over Him

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 04:57 PM

A boy killed as speeding trailer ran over him while he was crossing the road near Karachi petrol pump, Chanderbhan Nala in Alipurr here in the precincts of city police on Tuesday

MUZAFERGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 )

According to Rescue 1122 spokesman, a 14 years old boy namely Irfan s/o Abdul Khaliq r/o Chanderbhan Nala was crossing the road, near Karachi petrol pump when a speeding trailer crushed him.

As a result, he sustained injuries and died on the spot.

Rescue 1122 rushed to the site and shifted the body to tehsil headquarter hospital Alipurr for necessary legal formalities.

