Boy killed as tractor overturns

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :A teenaged boy was killed when a tractor overturned in a nearby village in tehsil Jarranwala.

Rescue sources said that 13-year-old boy Ali, son of Muhammad Nawaz, in Budhey chak, was sitting on wheel of a tractor when the vehicle overturned. The boy was killed on the spot while his father suffered minor injuries.

The body was handed over to heirs after legal formalities.