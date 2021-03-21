Boy killed by jubilant fire

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :A 14-year-old boy was killed during jubilant firing at a wedding function here in the limits of Kot Radha Kishan police station on Sunday.

According to police, Zahid Ali had arranged a function in connection with his wedding in Kot Asa Singh village during which an unidentified man resorted to aerial firing.

A stray bullet caused head injury to teenager Anees. He was shifted to THQ hospital in critical condition but failed to survive.

Police launched investigation.