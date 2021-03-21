Boy Killed By Jubilant Fire
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 21st March 2021 | 01:40 PM
KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :A 14-year-old boy was killed during jubilant firing at a wedding function here in the limits of Kot Radha Kishan police station on Sunday.
According to police, Zahid Ali had arranged a function in connection with his wedding in Kot Asa Singh village during which an unidentified man resorted to aerial firing.
A stray bullet caused head injury to teenager Anees. He was shifted to THQ hospital in critical condition but failed to survive.
Police launched investigation.