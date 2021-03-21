UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Boy Killed By Jubilant Fire

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 21st March 2021 | 01:40 PM

Boy killed by jubilant fire

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :A 14-year-old boy was killed during jubilant firing at a wedding function here in the limits of Kot Radha Kishan police station on Sunday.

According to police, Zahid Ali had arranged a function in connection with his wedding in Kot Asa Singh village during which an unidentified man resorted to aerial firing.

A stray bullet caused head injury to teenager Anees. He was shifted to THQ hospital in critical condition but failed to survive.

Police launched investigation.

Related Topics

Firing Police Police Station Marriage Man Kot Radha Kishan Sunday

Recent Stories

India records 43,846 coronavirus cases in last 24 ..

13 minutes ago

Earth Hour 2021 calls for urgent action to set nat ..

43 minutes ago

South Korea records 456 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

Brazil reports 79,069 new coronavirus cases

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate Namibian President on Ind ..

2 hours ago

Local Press: Happiness for all embedded in UAE cul ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.