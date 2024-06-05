Open Menu

Boy Killed By Robbers In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH Published June 05, 2024 | 08:19 PM

Boy killed by robbers in Faisalabad

A 10 year old boy was killed by robbers near Elahiabad area of Faisalabad district, police and tv channels reported on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) A 10 year old boy was killed by robbers near Elahiabad area of Faisalabad district, police and tv channels reported on Wednesday.

According to details, the robbers tried to rob a man who was in a car.

The police said that the outlaws were trying to escape from the scene when a person tried to catch the robber.

During resistance, another accomplice opened fire, resulted in killing of a boy Amir Hamza who was standing outside the crime scene.

The three robbers were successfully managed to escape from the scene. However, police have started search operation to nab the criminals.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Fire Police National Accountability Bureau Car Man Amir Hamza Criminals TV From

Recent Stories

Light rain shower brings relief by decreasing temp ..

Light rain shower brings relief by decreasing temperature

39 seconds ago
 MS directs registrar, dept heads to perform duty s ..

MS directs registrar, dept heads to perform duty strictly

41 seconds ago
 Khalid Maqbool emphasizes revamping country's educ ..

Khalid Maqbool emphasizes revamping country's education system

43 seconds ago
 SCCI suggests preparation of fiscal budget jointly ..

SCCI suggests preparation of fiscal budget jointly by FPCCI, ICAP

1 second ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Ahmad Shahzad pushes for p ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Ahmad Shahzad pushes for players’ accountability in Pa ..

25 minutes ago
 CS directs to accelerate process of digitization, ..

CS directs to accelerate process of digitization, preservation of national archi ..

3 minutes ago
Edu Minister for providing PEEF scholarships to de ..

Edu Minister for providing PEEF scholarships to deserving students

3 minutes ago
 SLF conferred National Biodiversity Conservation a ..

SLF conferred National Biodiversity Conservation award on environment day

3 minutes ago
 Pakistani doctor gets first position in MRCP exam ..

Pakistani doctor gets first position in MRCP exam in Qatar

3 minutes ago
 KP Junior Age Group Squash Championship begins

KP Junior Age Group Squash Championship begins

3 minutes ago
 NA Speaker visits Iranian Embassy to condole Presi ..

NA Speaker visits Iranian Embassy to condole President Ebrahim Raisi’s demise

12 minutes ago
 Govt striving to develop Livestock Dept on modern ..

Govt striving to develop Livestock Dept on modern lines: Bakht Kakar

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan