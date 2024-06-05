Boy killed by robbers in Faisalabad

A 10 year old boy was killed by robbers near Elahiabad area of Faisalabad district, police and tv channels reported on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) A 10 year old boy was killed by robbers near Elahiabad area of Faisalabad district, police and tv channels reported on Wednesday.

According to details, the robbers tried to rob a man who was in a car.

The police said that the outlaws were trying to escape from the scene when a person tried to catch the robber.

During resistance, another accomplice opened fire, resulted in killing of a boy Amir Hamza who was standing outside the crime scene.

The three robbers were successfully managed to escape from the scene. However, police have started search operation to nab the criminals.