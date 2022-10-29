Boy killed due to roof plaster

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :A teenager boy was killed due to fall of roof plaster in the area of Tandlianwala police station.

Rescue-1122 said here on Saturday that plaster of old and redundant roof of a house in Rasoolpura collapsed and caused serious injured to 14-year-old boy Yasir Shahbaz.

He was rushed to hospital but expired on the way. The body was shifted to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Tandlianwala while the area police started investigation, he added.