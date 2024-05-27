Boy killed, friend injured critically in road accident

WAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) A teenage boy was killed and his friend was injured critically when a speedy passenger van recklessly driven by unknown driver rammed over them on GT Road in the limits of Wah Saddar Police station on Monday.

According to police sources, Danial Manzoor a grade 10 student of local school along with his friend Mudassir Zahoor was standing at bus stop at Losar Sharfoo when a speedy passenger van recklessly driven by unknown driver while over taking a dumper from wrong side rammed over them resultantly Danial was died on the spot while his friend was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Police registered a case and launched further investigation.

APP/ajq/378