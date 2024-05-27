Boy Killed, Friend Injured Critically In Road Accident
Sumaira FH Published May 27, 2024 | 11:10 PM
WAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) A teenage boy was killed and his friend was injured critically when a speedy passenger van recklessly driven by unknown driver rammed over them on GT Road in the limits of Wah Saddar Police station on Monday.
According to police sources, Danial Manzoor a grade 10 student of local school along with his friend Mudassir Zahoor was standing at bus stop at Losar Sharfoo when a speedy passenger van recklessly driven by unknown driver while over taking a dumper from wrong side rammed over them resultantly Danial was died on the spot while his friend was taken to hospital in critical condition.
Police registered a case and launched further investigation.
APP/ajq/378
Recent Stories
North Korea's military satellite launch fails as rocket explodes mid-flight
Increase in FED rate on cigarettes advised for health, revenue collection
Hardik Pandya's wife Natasha responds to divorce rumors
Secretary Information Pakistan Muslim League Quied-e-Azam Khawaja Rameez Hasan c ..
Federal, KP govts agree to jointly work to overcome power losses
Govt announces public holiday for Youm-e-Takbeer on May 28
PCB Women's University Cricket Tournament 2024 to kick off tomorrow
The Game-Changer: 5 compelling reasons to embrace gaming phones
PMD forecasts thunderstorm, rain amid scorching heatwave
Security forces kill 23 terrorists in KPK
Babar Azam overtakes Rohit Sharma in T20I runs
Seven desks established under SIFC to attract foreign
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor Kundi expresses condolence over martyrdom of five personnel3 minutes ago
-
HSC part I & II annual exams commence on June 63 minutes ago
-
Provincial Ombudsman underscores need of reforming education system4 minutes ago
-
Livestock sector vital for economic growth: Najmi Alam13 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Hungary agree to explore new areas of cooperation13 minutes ago
-
PM congratulates Acting President Gilani on his son's victory14 minutes ago
-
Sarfraz Bugti directs all administrative officers to take steps for improvement of service delivery, ..14 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Takbeer marks nation's determination to defend country: Salik23 minutes ago
-
Arora visits Mujahid Colony Sargodha24 minutes ago
-
Minister condemns terrorists firing in Peshawar33 minutes ago
-
SC to observes holiday on Youm e Takbeer33 minutes ago
-
Education Ministry announces holiday in ICT schools, colleges on May 2833 minutes ago