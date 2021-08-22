Boy killed, girl injured in firing incident at Northern Bypass Road

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :A boy killed and a girl received critical injuries when uncle of the girl started firing on both of them at a house located on Northern Bypass Road here on Sunday.

According to Shahpur police, the deceased identified as Naheed Khan 22 , resident of district Orakzai and a girl from Kohat remained critical injured.

The bodies of a deceased boy and injured girl were rushed to hospital to provide medical cover.

Both the boy and the girl left their homes some few days back. The culprit Gul Wazir and his companions escaped from the crime scene.

Police have registered a case and started search operation for the arrest of the killers.