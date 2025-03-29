Open Menu

Boy Killed In A Road Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 29, 2025 | 01:20 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) A boy was killed as he was hit by a speeding car on national highway in Ahmadpur East area,here on Saturday.

The official sources in the Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 said that a boy identified as Shan(15) was crossing road near Toll Plaza on national highway passing through Ahmadpur East when all of sudden he was hit by a speedy car and died on the spot.

Rescue 1122 and police concerned shifted the body to his heirs.Further investigation was underway.

