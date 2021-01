FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :A boy was killed and another injured in an accident in Jhumrah police limits on Saturday.

According to the police, the accident took place near Khurrianwala when a rashly driven bushit a motorcycle. Resultantly, Bashir Ahmad was killed on the spot while Razzaq sustained injuries.

The driver escaped from the scene while police impounded the bus.