Boy killed in accident in muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :An adolescent boy riding a motorbike was crushed to death when a car hit him at suburban town of Daera Din Panah.

According to rescuers, the deceased was identified as Muhammed Asgar, 12, son of Murtaza, resident of Haider Ghazi town.

Car driver fled the scene soon after the accident, rescuers added.

The dead body was handed over to the heirs.

Police registered FIR and started investigation.