UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Boy Killed In Accident In Muzaffargarh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 04:43 PM

Boy killed in accident in muzaffargarh

An adolescent boy riding a motorbike was crushed to death when a car hit him at suburban town of Daera Din Panah

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :An adolescent boy riding a motorbike was crushed to death when a car hit him at suburban town of Daera Din Panah.

According to rescuers, the deceased was identified as Muhammed Asgar, 12, son of Murtaza, resident of Haider Ghazi town.

Car driver fled the scene soon after the accident, rescuers added.

The dead body was handed over to the heirs.

Police registered FIR and started investigation.

Related Topics

Accident Dead Driver Car Ghazi FIR

Recent Stories

Europe Needs to Have Dialogue With Russia on High- ..

2 minutes ago

EU Proposes to Allocate Extra $3.6Bln to Support S ..

2 minutes ago

Sana Bahadur upset National Champion Komal in DC P ..

2 minutes ago

Cheques given to winners of wheat production compe ..

2 minutes ago

Only 0.5% Russians Contract COVID-19 After Getting ..

4 minutes ago

UK's Johnson to host Germany's Merkel on July 2

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.