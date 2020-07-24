UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Boy Killed In Accident In Peshawar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 11:41 PM

Boy killed in accident in Peshawar

A boy was killed in a road accident as a speedy car hit him on Mall Road here Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :A boy was killed in a road accident as a speedy car hit him on Mall Road here Friday.

Police said Owais Ghani was standing on roadside on Mall Road in Peshawar Cantonment when a speedy car hit him.

He was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to head injuries. Police have registered a case against the escaped accused driver and started investigation.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Driver Road Car Road Accident

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler pardons 62 inmates ahead of Eid Al Adh ..

1 minute ago

UAE underlines need to balance health and economic ..

2 hours ago

Aldar opens Soul Beach at Mamsha Al Saadiyat

2 hours ago

Iranian-Afghan Joint Committee Convenes to Discuss ..

5 minutes ago

Moldovan President to Meet With Breakaway Transnis ..

5 minutes ago

FIA submits report in Supreme Court regarding fore ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.