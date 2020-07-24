Boy killed in accident in Peshawar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :A boy was killed in a road accident as a speedy car hit him on Mall Road here Friday.

Police said Owais Ghani was standing on roadside on Mall Road in Peshawar Cantonment when a speedy car hit him.

He was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to head injuries. Police have registered a case against the escaped accused driver and started investigation.