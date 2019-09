A minor boy was killed while his parents injured in an accident at Daska Road on Wednesday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :A minor boy was killed while his parents injured in an accident at Daska Road on Wednesday.

According to police, Kashif along with his wife Fiaza and son Azan,8, was traveling on a motorcycle when a car hit them.

As a result, Azan died on his way to hospital and his parents received injuries while the driver fled.

The police have registered a case and started investigations.