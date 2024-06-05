Boy Killed In Armed Clash Between Two Groups
Muhammad Irfan Published June 05, 2024 | 02:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) An armed clash between two groups left a child dead in Sadar police area on Wednesday.
Police said that an armed clash took place between two groups living in street No 11, Elahiabad area. As a result, a passerby named Ameer Hamza (10), was killed on-the-spot. Police removed the body to mortuary for postmortem. Police have collected forensic evidence and started legal action.
Meanwhile, the women police arrested one Adeel Ashraf for teasing a woman and registered a case against him.
Separately, Mamukanjan police registered a case against a man allegedly involved in throwing acid on his wife and brother-in-law in Ghousia Colony.
According to details, the accused Yasin, a resident of Chak No 522-GB, on failure of reconciliation with his wife Farzana Bibi, threw acid on her and brother-in-law Sadam Hussain. They were rushed to a local hospital.
Recent Stories
Inflation decreased from 37pc to 11pc, claims Azma Bukhari
PM vows to protection of Chinese nationals in Pakistan
Sarim Burney arrested from Karachi airport
Punjab govt puts ban on production, sale of plastic bags
Babar Azam hopeful for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 trophy
Imad Wasim ruled out from national squad in ICC T20 World Cup 2024 opening match
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 June 2024
SCN raises voice for halting massive deforestation in KP
IHC seeks date to hold local body elections in Islamabad
UN rights chief slams Israel over deaths of 500 Palestinians in occupied West Ba ..
India tried to kill its most wanted man on Canadian soil too, report reveals
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for city4 minutes ago
-
KCEU leader rejects Indian elections in Occupied Kashmir14 minutes ago
-
Global efforts recovering Ozone hole to maximum extent: Romina14 minutes ago
-
Inflation decreased from 37pc to 11pc, claims Azma Bukhari22 minutes ago
-
PM lauds Pak Navy officers, workers for third successful anti-narcotics operation23 minutes ago
-
15 criminals held23 minutes ago
-
Three accused held for robberies, street crimes23 minutes ago
-
DIG prisons conducted orderly room23 minutes ago
-
DC for implementation of price control mechanism:23 minutes ago
-
Seven power pilferers held24 minutes ago
-
Traffic police in action to stop overcharging from passengers24 minutes ago
-
300 liters mineral water,286 liters juice wasted24 minutes ago