Boy Killed In Armed Clash Between Two Groups

Muhammad Irfan Published June 05, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Boy killed in armed clash between two groups

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) An armed clash between two groups left a child dead in Sadar police area on Wednesday.

Police said that an armed clash took place between two groups living in street No 11, Elahiabad area. As a result, a passerby named Ameer Hamza (10), was killed on-the-spot. Police removed the body to mortuary for postmortem. Police have collected forensic evidence and started legal action.

Meanwhile, the women police arrested one Adeel Ashraf for teasing a woman and registered a case against him.

Separately, Mamukanjan police registered a case against a man allegedly involved in throwing acid on his wife and brother-in-law in Ghousia Colony.

According to details, the accused Yasin, a resident of Chak No 522-GB, on failure of reconciliation with his wife Farzana Bibi, threw acid on her and brother-in-law Sadam Hussain. They were rushed to a local hospital.

