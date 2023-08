(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :A starry cow killed a teenager at Comboh Colony, situated in the jurisdiction of Satellite Town police station, here on Friday.

Police said that 14-year-old Ashraf Iqbal was going to his home, when all a stray cow attacked him with her horns and killed him.