Boy Killed In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2022 | 01:35 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :A young boy died of asphyxiation in his house here in the area of Dijkot police station late Sunday.

According to police spokesman, a boy struck a match stick and furniture caught fire in the house in chak 265-RB.

Later, the fire engulfed the entire surroundings and filled the house with smoke.

As a result, 14-year-old Muhammad Waleed fell unconscious and died on the spot before receiving any kind of medical assistance.

The police took the body into its custody and started investigation.

