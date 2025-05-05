Open Menu

Boy Killed In Jubilatory Firing

Sumaira FH Published May 05, 2025 | 09:00 PM

Boy killed in jubilatory firing

Khanewal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) A 12-year-old boy was tragically killed during celebratory firing at a wedding ceremony in the 07 Vanoei area of Makhdoompur, Khanewal.

District Police Officer (DPO) Ismail Kharrak took immediate notice of the incident and directed prompt action.

Makhdoompur Police swiftly arrested the main suspect, identified as Muhammad Yaqoob, whose gunfire allegedly claimed the life of young Abdul Rehman.

Upon receiving the report, SDPO Sadar Circle and SHO Makhdoompur, along with a police contingent, reached the scene. Forensic and Crime Scene Unit teams were also deployed to collect evidence.

The body of the deceased was shifted to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for post-mortem examination.

DPO Ismail Kharrak assured that the case would be investigated on merit and the accused would be punished according to law.

