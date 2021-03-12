Boy killed in lighting strike

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :A boy was killed in lighting strike last night in Kiri Khaisor area as heavy rain accompanied with hailstorm and strong winds lashed various parts of district D. I Khan and Tank.

The adjacent hilly areas of south Waziristan also received snow which brought the winter back in the area. Heavy rain is also received in Pharpur,Kiri Khaisor, Darazinda areas which inundated low lying areas and increased hardships for the residents.

Earlier, Provincial Disaster Management Authority has issued a rain alert which may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of the province from Thursday to Sunday.

The metrological department has forecast rain/thunderstorm (isolated heavy falls) with snowfall over the high mountains is expected in Dir, Swat,Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Kohat, Peshawar, Kurram, Waziristan and Bannu from Wednesday to Sunday with occasional gaps.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority had directed district administrations to take all precautionary measures in order to avoid/ minimize human losses and damage of property. All concerned departments and emergency staff in all districts have been directed to remain vigilant.